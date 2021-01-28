Jaishankar Emphasises India's Pandemic Help To 150 Nations; States Expectations From US

While addressing the 14th Annual Conference of the Institute for National Security Studies in Israel, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday has said that India provided medical supplies and equipment to over 150 nations during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, many of them as grants, to deal with the serious issues confronting the world. Jaishankar stated, "Even as we have begun mass vaccination at home, Indian vaccine supplies to our immediate neighbors has started. This is expected to cover other partner countries in the coming days. The world can only benefit from a more collective effort to deal with the serious issues confronting us."

'150 countries helped by India'

He added, "As a country that provided during this pandemic medical supplies and equipment to more than 150 nations, many of them as grants, India supports greater coordination among responders."

Focussing on the issue of climate change, EAM said, "Where climate change is concerned, an American return to upholding global commitments will be widely welcomed. India reflects both its own beliefs and world opinion today as it ramps up its renewable energy targets, expands its forest cover, enhances its bio-diversity, and focuses on effective water utilization."

India's Ministry of External Affairs had announced a vaccine rollout for Bhutan, Maldives, Bangladesh, Nepal, Myanmar, and Seychelles which comes in line with its Neighbourhood First Policy. On January 20, the External Affairs Minister had announced that India's vaccines have already reached Bhutan and Maldives. Bhutan received 150,000 doses and Maldives received 100,000 doses. On January 21, 10 lakh dosages were sent to Nepal whereas 20 lakh dosages were sent to Bangladesh. On January 8, Bangladesh had approved the procurement of 30 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine 'Covishield' from India.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, Jaishankar held a telephonic conversation with his British counterpart Dominic Raab and discussed progress made on issues that figured during their extensive in-person talks last month. The British foreign secretary visited India in December during which both sides agreed on the key elements of an ambitious 10-year roadmap to further broaden ties, and also vowed to boost strategic cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region.

(With ANI Inputs)