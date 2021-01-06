Pompeo Praises 'great Diplomat' Jaishankar For Advancing India-US Ties

Outgoing US secretary of state Mike Pompeo said that India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is a great diplomat and leader and the US-India relationship was made 'all the stronger' while working with him. Pompeo's tweet came as President-elect Joe Biden prepares to take office on January 20.

'A great diplomat and a leader'

The US-India relationship was made stronger with MEA Jaishankar, Mike Pompeo said in his tweet. He also posted a picture of him with Jaishankar along with the tweet.

The U.S.-India relationship was made all the stronger with a great diplomat and leader as my friend. Thank you @Jaishankar. #HowdyModi #ModiHaitoMumkinHai pic.twitter.com/vpxitHiNJS — Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) January 5, 2021

In the same tweet, he thanked Jaishankar and used hashtag 'HowdyMody' to signify the address of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Houston in 2019. He also used #'ModiHaitoMumkinHai', which means Modi makes it possible.

In October 2020, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar after meeting with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo had said that bilateral ties between the two countries had grown exponentially in every domain. Jaishanker also added that his meeting with Pompeo was "warm and productive". US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Secretary of Defence Mike Esper were in India for a two-day visit wherein the 2 US diplomats took part in the third edition of the 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue.

