Jaishankar Expresses Gratitude To Qatar For 'support In India's Fight Against COVID-19'

External Affairs Minister Dr. S Jaishankar on June 9 met Qatari National Security Advisor (NSA) Mohamed Bin Ahmed Al Mesned and thanked him for middle east support and solidarity in India's fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. Jaishankar is on a three-day visit to Kuwait to further cement bilateral ties and thank the two countries for supporting India during the raging second wave of coronavirus pandemic. This is his first visit to the middle eastern nation as Union Minister since he took over the office in 2019.

A pleasure to meet Qatari NSA Mohamed Bin Ahmed Al Mesned. Appreciate his insights on developments in the region and beyond. Thanked him for the support and solidarity in India’s fight against Covid. pic.twitter.com/IoFIBxPy1t — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) June 9, 2021

According to an MEA statement, the EAM took this trip at the invitation of Sheikh Ahmed Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Sabah, Foreign Minister and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs, Kuwait. During the visit, which will end on June 11, Jaishankar will hold high-level meetings and also address the Indian community in Kuwait. He is also carrying a personal letter from Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the Amir of Kuwait.

The MEA said, “The year 2021-22 marks the 60th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations between India and Kuwait. Traditionally warm and close bilateral relationship between India and Kuwait is characterized by strong people-to-people connect. There are around one million Indians residing in Kuwait. India is amongst the largest trading partners of Kuwait and Kuwait is a major supplier of oil for India.”

Meanwhile, India and Kuwait have set a maritime bridge for the convenient transport of medical oxygen as well as oxygen-carrying equipment. With this bridge, Indian Navy ships brought essential medical supplies under its Operation Samudra Setu II as the nation was tackling a dramatic surge of coronavirus infections. On May 27, Indian Navy Ship INS Shardul arrived at Kochi with 270 Metric Tonnes (MT) of liquid oxygen from Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates ((UAE) including 11 International Standardisation Organisation (ISO) containers, two semi-trailers, and 1200 oxygen cylinders.

India-Kuwait relations

Jaishankar's Kuwait visit comes after on May 12 he spoke with Kuwait Foreign Minister Dr. Ahmed Nasser Mohammed Al Sabah. During the phone call earlier this month, Jaishankar thanked Kuwait FM for the much-needed assistance. EAM had tweeted saying that the call between both the diplomats was “warm” with India conveying its appreciation for the maritime bridge with Kuwait that facilitated “smooth oxygen flow”.

Kuwaiti FM Dr. Ahmed Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Sabah, on the other hand, met with EAM on March 18 after he landed in India for a two-day visit on March 17 this year. During the in-person meet, both sides reviewed all aspects of India-Kuwait ties and also discussed regional, international developments. Jaishankar and Al-Sabah agreed to coordinate closely on issues of mutual interest in multilateral forums while exploring fresh ways to further elevate the bilateral relationship between both countries. At the time, Kuwaiti FM also expressed gratitude for India for supplying 200,000 doses of India-made COVID-19 vaccines, Covishield in February 2021.

(Image: Twitter)