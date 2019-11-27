Jaishankar: 'Our Relationship With China Is A Combination Of Competition & Collaboration'

In conversation with Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, the External Affairs Minister (EAM), S Jaishankar during the 'Republic Summit 2019' commented on India's relation with China. Jaishankar stated, "Our relationship with China is a combination of competition and collaboration." The EAM further stated, "The two of us are quite unique, we are two countries with more than a billion people each. We have a certain place in human history."

S Jaishankar comments on India's relationship with China

'I think there has been clarity in the last 5 years'

S Jaishankar also spoke about the issue of terrorism and cross-border terrorism, "I think there has been clarity in the last 5 years that unless we address the issue of terrorism, cross-border terrorism, talking about anything else doesn’t make sense. We did not have that clarity before. There are different ways of talking about it. I am not into diplomatic tactics out here. If you ask an average Indian today- what bothers you? He will tell you- it is the Pakistani terror. I mean no one has anything against the average Pakistani. It is the Pakistani policy of terrorism which bothers the average Indian."

'It is about fundamentals'

Jaishankar further added, "To me, the Indian street was smarter than Lutyens Delhi. The Indian street got it which is why the Indian produced the electoral outcomes of 2014 and 2019. Eventually, as I said a lot of it is about fundamentals. Some of it is about image but finally, it’s about the leader, it is about what’s in your head. It’s your thinking. I think today we have clarity about Pakistan which frankly we didn’t have."

