S. Jaishankar: 'Terrorism Continues To Remain A Big Threat'

Indian External Affairs Minister S.Jaishankar on Tuesday spoke about how terrorism continues to remain the biggest threat to international peace and security along with those who support democracy and constitutionalism. The External Affairs Minister informed about the threat of terrorism while talking about the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, where 166 innocent civilians lost their lives.



" Today is also the anniversary of the horrific assault on our democratic freedoms. The Mumbai terror attacks 11 years ago are forever etched in India's collective memory," he said.

S. Jaishankar was attending an event about the Constitution Day. During his address, he even spoke about how teachings of the Indian Constitution have become more relevant as India works towards achieving the dream of a new India. He also took to his official Twitter handle and wrote about attending the Constitution Day event with the members of the Diplomatic Community.

Observing #ConstitutionDay with members of the Diplomatic Community.



"Today, we celebrate not only a milestone in India's democracy journey but also chart out our path for the future. As we work towards realising our dream of new India, teachings of the constitution have become even more relevant," he said.

"Today, we celebrate not only a milestone in India's democracy journey but also chart out our path for the future. As we work towards realising our dream of new India, teachings of the constitution have become even more relevant," he said.

26/11 attack

Eleven years ago on this day, Mumbai was shattered when 10 Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists intruded in Mumbai via sea route from Pakistan and carried out coordinated shooting and bombing attacks across the city. Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST) railway station, Cama Hospital, Nariman House business and residential complex, Leopold Cafe, Taj Hotel and Tower, and the Oberoi-Trident Hotel fell prey to terrorism. While the nine terrorists were killed, the lone terrorist Ajmal Kasab was captured alive and sentenced to death at Yerwada Central Jail in Pune in 2012. Eleven years on, the country, pays its homage and tributes to the martyrs, who lost their lives in the attacks and safeguarded the city.

