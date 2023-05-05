Jaishankar Schools Bilawal Bhutto: 'Nothing Left To Talk With Pak On Kashmir Except POK'

On Friday, India's External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar talked about Pakistan's occupation of Kashmir, whilst addressing a press conference in Goa. The press conference was held after SCO's foreign minister's meeting. When Jaishankar was asked a question about talks with Pakistan on Kashmir, he replied by saying "the only talks India can have about Kashmir with Pakistan is when will they vacate Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir".

During the press conference, a journalist asked Jaishankar about Pakistan objecting to G20 meetings in Kashmir. The minister responded by pointing out: "They have nothing to do with G20, nothing to do with even Srinagar and Kashmir. They should answer as to when they will vacate the illegally occupied territories of Jammu and Kashmir". Jaishankar's statements echo Union Home Minister Amit Shah's statement on the floor of the parliament, in which he suggested he'd be willing to give up his life for POK.

'Wake up and smell the coffee': Jaishankar on Article 370's abrogation

The Home Minister had made that comment when Article 370 was abrogated. Abrogation of Article 370 came up today during the press conference as well. Responding to Pakistan's constant complaints with regard to the abrogation, Jaishankar stated, "They (Pakistan) should wake up and smell the coffee".

A quick look at how Pakistan illegaly seized parts of Kashmir

The territory that is now known as Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (POK) was originally a part of the princely state of Jammu and Kashmir, which was ruled by Maharaja Hari Singh. In 1947, the Maharaja decided to accede to India in exchange for military aid to repel an invasion by Pakistan-supported mujahids (militias).

Pakistan refused to accept the accession and sent its forces into the region, leading to a war between India and Pakistan. The war ended with a ceasefire brokered by the United Nations in 1949, which resulted in a ceasefire line called the Line of Control (LoC), with India administering the region to the south and east of the line, and Pakistan administering the region to the north and west of the line. The region that Pakistan administers includes the districts of Muzaffarabad, Mirpur, and Gilgit-Baltistan, which were previously a part of the princely state of Jammu and Kashmir. Pakistan's control over these areas was consolidated in 1949. These areas are used as a training ground for terrorists.