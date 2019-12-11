Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind To Observe A Nationwide Day Of Protest Against CAB On December 13

At a press conference called by senior Trinamool Congress Minister and President of the Bengal unit of Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind, Siddiquillah Chowdhury stated his displeasure against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill and informed about the organization's move to take out a massive protest rally in Kolkata against CAB and NRC on December 13.

"We will protest against CAB. The 13th of December will be the protest day throughout the country. We will try our best to make it successful by peaceful ways only. We respect law and order and we will abide by it. This will be done in masjids, whether before or after the Friday prayer that has to be decided. It will be done in madrasas and clubs throughout districts as well", said Siddiquillah Chowdhury, the man who has been heading the Bengal unit for the past 38 years.

Hitting out at the NDA Govt, the senior leader of Jamat stated that Muslims are being targeted indirectly through this Bill, as it leaves them out. Raising questions on whether India is being turned into a Hindu Rashtra, Siddiquillah said, "When the Constitution was made where any one of these people there? The ones who are destroying it? Under B.R Ambedkar's leadership, all freedom fighters made the Constitution. We don't Believe in a Hindu Rashtra. We believe in secularism."

"Home Minister has disrespected the Constitution, this is like Hitler's attitude. We think destroying the Constitution is a crime. We condemn it. Law is equal for all. Is the Constitution in BJP's pocket?" asked Siddiquillah.

Calling India to be a diverse nation, Siddiquillah said that everyone can stay here and no one stays in the country at the mercy of BJP and RSS.

Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind is one of the leading organizations of Islamic scholars belonging to the Deobandi school of thought in India. It was founded in 1919 by a group of Deobandi scholars. Mufti Kifayatullah Dehlavi was elected the first president of the organization.

