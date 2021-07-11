Jammu & Kashmir: Educational Institutions To Remain Closed Till July 31 Amid COVID Scare

After a detailed review of the current COVID situation in Jammu & Kashmir, the authorities have decided that the schools, colleges and universities shall remain closed till July 31. The decision was taken at a meeting chaired by Chief Secretary, J&K on Friday. The meeting has also allowed the opening of bars and restaurants.

The J&K administration held a meeting to review the COVID situation based on new weekly cases, bed occupancy and vaccination coverage. Based on the review, a decision was taken to keep educational institutions in the region closed till the end of the month. The meeting also revealed that the daily night curfew will continue from 8 pm to 7 am.

No weekend curfew in 16 out of 20 districts of Jammu & Kashmir

Jammu and Kashmir administration announced that there will be no weekend curfew in 16 districts-Jammu, Kathua, Samba, Poonch, Rajouri, Kishtwar, Ramban, Udhampur, Anantnag, Bandipora, Baramulla, Budgam, Ganderbal, Pulwama, Kulgam and Shopian.

Jammu and Kashmir COVID situation

According to the new set of orders, restaurants and bars will now be allowed to operate from 7 am to 10 am at 50% capacity. However, the customers must either be vaccinated or carry a negative RT-PCR or RAT report taken 48 hours prior. The official notification urged the employees and owners of such establishments to ensure the COVID safety protocols. Meanwhile, paid public parks in the region have been allowed to open for the vaccinated people.

All shops in the region will continue to open from 7 AM to 7 PM. Earlier, the administration had allowed all outdoor shops on all days. "The market association will have to fully cooperate with the local administration in ensuring strict compliance to the Covid appropriate behaviour," the J&K govt said in official notification.

For the remaining four districts of J&K, the notification said that the shops here will be allowed to open on 5 days a week. The weekend curfews will stay in place in these regions. Shopping complexes and malls in these regions have also been allowed to open at 50 per cent of their total capacity. COVID cases in Jammu and Kashmir as of July 11 stood at 3,18,469.

