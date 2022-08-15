Jammu & Kashmir: IAF Rescues 7 People Trapped In Flash Floods In Ujh River Of Kathua

Flash floods in the Ujh river in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) left many people stranded on Monday. The Indian Air Force carried out the rescue operation of the stuck people. As per sources, two IAF helicopters were deployed in the operation. The force managed to rescue seven people stuck due to the flash floods.

According to the visuals available with Republic TV, local citizens can be seen standing at the flyover bridge above the Ujh river and shooting videos of the flash floods.

"There were three people stuck initially out of which one of them managed to escape. Due to the strong flow of the water, the Army and SDRF could not venture in, so the helicopters were called in. Two choppers promptly arrived, helping in the successful rescue of the two persons." "People trapped in Hira Nagar town of Jammu were also saved. We have also advised people to not visit places where the rivers have broken their embankments and entered into the paddy fields," informed SSP Kathua RC Kotwal.

Previous incidents due to floods in J&K

July 31

Two children killed in flash floods in Kathua

In a tragic incident, two children died in flash floods and mudslide in the Billawar area of the Kathua region, while three people got washed away due to flash floods in the Ujh river. The floods occurred in the low-lying areas due to heavy rains in the upper reaches.

July 25

12 persons including nine policemen rescued due to floods in Ujh river

"Acting on information about several people trapped in flash floods in Ujh river on Monday, a police team, along with SDRF personnel, rescued 12 persons,” Kathua SSP Ramesh Kotwal said, PTI reported.