Jammu And Kashmir: Kathua's Chenab Textile Mills Workers Get Violent Over Salary Payments

A protest turned violent in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua on Friday, May 8 as the Chenab Textile Mills (CTM) workers demanded full payment of their salaries. A huge crowd was seen protesting amid the lockdown, flouting the social distancing norms.

Briefing on the incident, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Shailendra Mishra said, "They think that payment given by the mill is not sufficient. Also, they want to go home. Injured will be sent to hospital".

"We will investigate the matter in order to identify the real reason behind this incident. None of the local has suffered injuries. Around 6000 to 7000 migrant workers work in this mill," he added while speaking to the press.

READ | Massive Search Operation Along International Border In JK's Kathua

READ | 13 COVID-19 Patients Discharged From SKIMS Hospital In J&K After “successful Treatment"

Workers claim police baton-charged children

The CTM protesters claimed that the police resorted to lathi-charge and hit everyone, including children, after which the crowd got furious and pelted stones at the police.

"The company is not listening to us, where should we go? Today is our salary day. We want one month salary and return home," said a CTM worker.

READ | Vande Bharat Mission: Indians, Including J&K Medical Students, To Return From Bangladesh

READ | Textile Body Develops High Quality Cloth To Make 'N-99' Masks

(With inputs from ANI; Image credits - ANI)