Jammu & Kashmir: Parked Ambulance Falls Into Chenab River In Doda District; No Casualties

In a shocking incident, an ambulance skidded off the road and later submerged into the river Chenab near Ganpat Bridge in the Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir (J&K).

As per the reports, an ambulance which was parked with no persons on board, accidentally skidded off the road and fell into the Chenab river near the famous Ganpat bridge in the Doda district of the eastern Jammu division. The incident reportedly occurred on Saturday, July 2, morning when the driver parked the ambulance for washing the vehicle and got off the vehicle when it suddenly began to move in the backward direction and the driver was unable to get control of it. Because of the slope, the ambulance moved downwards across the road and fell into the Chenab river.

The situation could have been different and grim had there been anyone in the ambulance when the incident occurred. It is pertinent to mention that since no person was inside the ambulance when it fell into the Chenab river, no casualty has been reported in the incident. Notably, the Doda police have taken up the matter and along with State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA), and an operation to pull out the submerged ambulance is being carried out.

Matador skids off Tawi bridge in J&K

In a heartwrenching incident, two people lost their lives after a Matador lost control and skidded off the Tawi bridge in Jammu and Kashmir on May 27. According to Jammu police, the Matador was passing through the bridge near Bikram Chowk when the incident took place late at night on Friday. The vehicle skidded off track after its driver lost control while driving through the bridge, leading to the accident. Both the driver and the conducted travelling inside the vehicle lost their lives in the accident.

On May 20, a part of a four-lane tunnel under construction on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway in Ramban district collapsed, leaving one dead, three injured and several others trapped under the debris. However later, the Police and the Army launched a rescue operation.

Image: Pixabay