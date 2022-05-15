Jammu And Kashmir Police Pay Tribute To Rahul Bhat; Pledge To Expose 'enemies Of Peace'

While condemning the barbaric and murderous killing of Rahul Bhat -an employee working in Tehsil office Chadoora who was killed by terrorists in a broad daylight, Senior Superintendent of Police Baramulla Rayees Mohammad Bhat said that we all should fight together to expose those who are enemies of peace.

The officer was accompanied by Independent youth leader Touseef Raina besides other senior police officers who paid tribute to the Rahul Bhat and said that no one will be allowed to derail the peace in the valley.

"Time for a collective fight against enemies of peace", said SSP Baramulla Rayees Mohammad Bhat

Speaking with Republic Media Network Independent youth leader Touseef Raina said that Kashmiri pandits should not feel alone as we all will fight to expose the white-collar faces who are affecting the peace in the valley.

He said the time for the minority groups is hard but we all will fight together for their rights and will expose terrorists and their followers.

He said that Kashmiri pandits are part of Kashmir culture and for their safety, every effort will be made. He said we are one and terror groups can't divide us and our communal harmony in the valley.

Kashmiri Pandit shot dead in J&K

In a continued attack on Kashmiri Pandits in the valley, militants on Thursday barged into a government office in central Kashmir’s Budgam district and fired upon a Kashmiri Pandit employee named Rahul Bhat. It is pertinent to mention here that this is the third such attack against the minority community in the Valley this year.

Rahul Bhat is a revenue department official at the tehsil office in Chadoora who was shot by terrorists in his office following which, he was immediately taken to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. The Police mentioned that two terrorists attacked Bhat with a pistol.

The incident has triggered massive protests in several regions including Qazigund, Pulwama, Budgam, Gandebal, and Baramulla. Political parties across the spectrum including the BJP, PDP, NC, and People’s Conference have strongly condemned the killing of the Kashmiri Pandit.

In yet another unfortunate incident, Riyaz Ahmad Thoker, a police constable, was shot dead by terrorists at Gudoora in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district on May 13.

