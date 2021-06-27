Jammu Drone Attack Isn’t Standalone, Here's Proof Of Pakistan's Previous Drone Attempts

Multiple blasts occurred in the premises of the technical area of the Jammu airport on Sunday morning. Now, in an explosive piece of information accessed by Republic Media Network, Pakistans’s Jammu drone attack this morning is not standalone. Have a look at the series of drone attack attempts by Pakistan in the past.

Following incidents reflecting Pakistan's drone attempts

Kathua on 20 June 2020 (Recovery: M-4 US-made semi-automatic rifle, 60 rounds in it, two magazines, and seven M67 grenades)

Samba on 09 September 2020 ( Recovery: M4 carbine with three magazines and six Chinese pistols with 12 magazines from Kulgam, 2 arrested)

Poonch on 12 September 2020 ( Recovery: three Chinese pistols, six pistol magazines, 70 pistol rounds, eleven hand grenades, one IED, one wireless set, two batteries, one mobile phone, pen drive, charger, two flags, and other related materials to an Improvised explosive device (IED). 2 arrested)

Rajouri on 19 September 2020 (Recovery: 02 x Rif AK-56, 06 x AK Mag with 180 rds, 02 x Chinese Pistol, 03 x Pistol Mag with 30 rds, 04 x Grenade, 02 x Pouches, Rupees one lac cash. 03 arrested)

Akhnoor on IB 22 September, 2020 ( Recovery: 02 AK-47 Assault Rifles, 02 AK Magazines, 90 Rounds of 7.62 MM Ammunition, 01 Star Pistol, 02 Pistol Magazines, 14 Rounds of 9 MM Ammunition ( Star Pistol), Packaging stuff containing blue Thermacol wrapped in adhesive tape with wooden attached fittings (fittings 2 Pkts and Synthetic /parachute thread 2 rolls about 300 mts in length each)

Arnia IB on 17 November 2020 (Recovery: 1 AK Rifle and One pistol)

Ramban on 18 January 2021 (Two arrested Umar Ahmed Malik and Suhail Ahmed Malik of Anantnag, the plot of JeM handler Aqib @ Alfa. Travelled Kashmir to the International Border at Vijaypur, Samba, and received Arms and Ammunition dropped with the help of Drones. Recoveries include (i) AK-74 = 02, (ii) Pistol = 01, (iii) Grenades = 16, (iv) Ak-Magazines = 09 (v) Live Bullets = 269 Pistol and (vi) Magazine = 02.)

Ramgarh Samba on 14 February 2021 (06 pistols, 12 Pistol magazines, 179 Live pistol rounds, 15 white bottles containing IED making material, Two wooden small structures and thread along with packing material.)

Recoveries from Drone Dropping: