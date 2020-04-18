Jammu-Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Launches COVID-19 Emergency Call Centre In Srinagar

In the wake of the coronavirus crisis, Jammu and Kashmir administration has launched an emergency call centre in Srinagar to address the grievances of people during the lockdown. According to Deputy Commissioner Shahid Choudhary, around 30 people will be working at the call centre to provide immediate help to patients, expecting mothers and others. A record of the calls will be also maintained, as per reports. The Centre number is 6006333308.

As per reports, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor GC Murmu inaugurated the call centre on Friday, April 17. A total of 328 positive cases have been reported in Jammu and Kashmir at present, out of which 42 have reportedly recovered and been discharged, while five people are said to have succumbed to COVID-19.

Opening of Darbar postponed

As the Union Territory witnessed a spike in the number of coronavirus cases and extension of the nationwide lockdown till May 3, the government of Jammu and Kashmir has postponed the formal opening of Darbar in Srinagar till June 15.

According to an order issued by the General Administration Department, the Darbar which was earlier scheduled for May 4 will now take place on 15 June 2020. It further read that however, the civil secretariat at Srinagar would start functioning from May 4 partially with the staff/officers on “as is where basis."

Coronavirus crisis in India

According to the latest update of the Union Health Ministry, there are currently a total of 11,616 active cases of coronavirus in the country. While 452 deaths have been reported overall, around 1,767 people have been cured/discharged/migrated.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced the extension of the nationwide lockdown till May 3 in order to contain the spread of the deadly coronavirus. He addressed the nation on April 14 as the ongoing pan-India lockdown entered its 21st day.

(With ANI Inputs: Image Source: ANI)