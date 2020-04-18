Police Delhi Commissioner Approves Rs 1 Lakh For Officials Who Test Positive For COVID-19

Delhi Police Commissioner SN Shrivastava on Friday, April 17 approved Rs 1 lakh in grant to any officer or staff of Delhi Police who contracts COVID-19 infection while discharging their duty. According to reports, Commissioner Srivastava approved the sum as the national capital witnessed a spike in the number of novel coronavirus cases.

Delhi govt to screen delivery people

Meanwhile, the Delhi government on Thursday announced that it will conduct coronavirus tests on people who are engaged in delivering essential items like food and milk as the national capital witnessed a significant rise in the number of coronavirus cases. As per reports, they will start conducting tests as soon as they receive the rapid anti-bodies test kits.

Further, this decision was taken in the wake of a pizza delivery agent testing positive for the coronavirus in South Delhi. The 19-year-old delivery agent had tested positive for the coronavirus infection on April 14. A total of 89 families to whom he delivered pizza have been put under home quarantine.

Clinical trial of plasma technique to begin soon

According to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, the doctors will be conducting the clinical trial of plasma enrichment techniques to treat severely-ill coronavirus patients in the next three to four days. While addressing an online briefing on Thursday, the Chief Minister had said, "If the trial is successful, we will be able to save the lives of serious COVID-19 patients."

COVID-19 cases in India

According to the latest update of the Union Health Ministry, there are currently a total of 11,616 active cases of Coronavirus in the country. While 452 deaths have been reported overall, around 1,767 people have been cured/discharged/migrated.

Earlier on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the extension of the nationwide lockdown till May 3 in order to contain the spread of the deadly COVID-19 infection. He addressed the nation on April 14 as the ongoing pan-India lockdown entered its 21st day.

(With Agency Inputs)