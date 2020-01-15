Jammu To Get Mobile Internet After 163 Days

In a major relief to the masses in Jammu and Kashmir, the Home Department of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday ordered the restoration of the internet in five districts of the Jammu region. The 2G mobile internet will start in districts of Jammu, Kathua, Samba, Reasi, and Udhampur. However, access to mobile internet in these districts will be available only for postpaid subscribers.

This comes as a relief for all those who have been waiting for the last 163 days for the internet on their phones. The decision was taken after a high-level meeting chaired by Lt Governor GC Murmu gave a nod for the restoration of the services in Jammu, and limited access in the valley as well.

400 internet Kiosks in Kashmir valley

The Government has decided to set up 400 internet Kiosks in Kashmir valley. Hospitals, banks, and Govt. Internet service providers will offer broadband facilities (with Mac binding) to all institutions dealing with essential services, hospitals, banks as also government offices.

Mac Binding means to enforce a client machine to work from a particular Internet Protocol address. Offices will get internet access while no social media sites to be accessible on such a network.

The Jammu and Kashmir administration has decided to allow broadband internet facility in hotels, travel establishments and hospitals but only on white-listed websites, the list of whitelisted websites is yet to be shared by the Government. Slow speed internet has also be restored in Jammu region. However, sources told Republic that this order will only imply on the few white-listed sites and social media will remain shut in these areas as well.

The order by Home Department comes days after the Supreme Court had made crucial remarks on the UT administration for snapping Internet services, terming the internet as a fundamental right of the people.

Internet services were suspended across J&K on August 5, when the Union Government took the decision to scrap Article 370 and bifurcation of the J&K state into two Union Territories — J&K and Ladakh. In Jammu, broadband services were functional, while in Ladakh, both mobile and broadband services were rest.

