Jammu's Historic Bahu Fort Set To Host Two Daily Light-and-sound Shows From Monday: Official

The historic Bahu Fort on the banks of the Tawi river here is going to have an added attraction for the visitors, thanks to the Jammu Smart City Limited (JSCL) that has executed an innovative "light-and-sound" project showcasing the Dogra cultural heritage.

JSCL Chief Executive Officer Rahul Yadav on Sunday said the 35-minute long light-and-sound show would be a regular feature at the fort in the evening.

"Two shows will be organised at 7 pm and 7:45 pm daily from Monday," he said.

The project was e-inaugurated by Union Home Minister Amit Shah during his recent visit to Jammu.

The JSCL hosted the light-and-sound show at the fort on Saturday evening, fascinating the audience who had turned up in large numbers.

Jammu Divisional Commissioner Ramesh Kumar, Deputy Commissioner Avny Lavasa and senior JSCL officials also witnessed the show, which highlighted the journey of the fort.

The show also narrates the history of Jammu along with an enthralling display of graphics, an official said.

"The lieutenant governor-led administration is making all-out efforts to make Jammu one of the most developed cities in the country," Kumar said, adding that such projects will boost tourist footfall.

He expressed confidence that the project would take tourism in Jammu to new heights.

