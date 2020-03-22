The Debate
Janta Curfew: Birds Explore Roads As Humans Confine Themselves To Home

General News

During the Janta Curfew, one of the most noticeable features people across the country are highlighting is the increased activity of birds on empty roads.

Janta Curfew

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged the citizens to follow self-imposed Janata Curfew on March 22, people confined to their homes to join the fight against the deadly coronavirus. During the Janata Curfew, one of the most noticeable features people across the country are highlighting is the increased activity of birds and animals on empty roads.

'Only birds and nature'

Social media is abuzz with how the chirping of birds has become more audible during the Janata curfew. From Connaught Place in New Delhi to Marina beach in Chennai, birds are having a 'field day' without human interaction. Check out the tweets and videos from across the country:

