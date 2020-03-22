Janta Curfew: Birds Explore Roads As Humans Confine Themselves To Home

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged the citizens to follow self-imposed Janata Curfew on March 22, people confined to their homes to join the fight against the deadly coronavirus. During the Janata Curfew, one of the most noticeable features people across the country are highlighting is the increased activity of birds and animals on empty roads.

'Only birds and nature'

Social media is abuzz with how the chirping of birds has become more audible during the Janata curfew. From Connaught Place in New Delhi to Marina beach in Chennai, birds are having a 'field day' without human interaction. Check out the tweets and videos from across the country:

#WATCH Delhi: Empty streets and closed shops in Connaught Place area, as self-imposed #JanataCurfew is being observed in the country to fight #Coronavirus pic.twitter.com/soa8yjIv9o — ANI (@ANI) March 22, 2020

Janta Curfew - today morning sound of birds pic.twitter.com/UXMacZoSxw — Aneeta Paul (@aneetapaul) March 22, 2020

Stay safe .. entire india is observing a complete lockdown today on PM Modi’s call for a self imposed curfew. The result: no pollution, only birds and nature! (sending a video recd as a forward) pic.twitter.com/TDYEfph5IT — Soumit (@soumitnaik) March 22, 2020

