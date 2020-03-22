BSP Supports Janata Curfew, Urges Centre To Provide Relief Aid For Poor Amid Coronavirus

Responding positively to the clarion call of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) National Spokesperson Sudhindra Bhadoria came in support of 'Janta Curfew’ and insisted the government to come up with a relief package for the poor who are "suffering" due to lack of jobs in the wake of COVID-19 threat.

Speaking to ANI Sudhindra Bhadoria said, "The surge in coronavirus cases has created fear among people but the Indian masses are behaving in a very responsible manner. They have responded to every call made by the government including observation of the Janta curfew."

READ | Coronavirus Test At Private Labs Capped At Rs 4,500; Centre Notifies ICMR Guidelines

"But I must also say the responsibility of the government is to see that poor people are suffering due to lack of jobs, no incomes are available and therefore they are leaving their workplaces in such a situation," he added.

Bhadoria called for the creation of a task force to arrange for the likelihood of the poor or else it might escalate to panic. However, Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his address on March 19 had already apprised the nation about the government's plan of creating an economic task force to deal with the economic crisis during the Coronavirus outbreak.

READ | Don't Leave Cities & Travel: PM Modi Urges Citizens Not To Panic As India Fights COVID-19

The Janta Curfew

The citizens of the country responded in affirmative to the clarion call of PM Modi's Janata Curfew and observed a self-imposed lockdown to fight the dreadful Coronavirus. Due to the self-imposed curfew, different popular places across the country which have been the crowd pullers, now wear a desolate look.

Addressing the nation on Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi talked extensively about the challenges caused due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He stressed that “resolve” and “restraint” were the two most important things to be followed and appealed to citizens to not step out from their homes on Sunday from 7 AM to 9 PM. The measure is seen as a trial run for an expected nationwide lockdown that may last for days, amid rising cases of the disease across the country.

READ | Coronavirus LIVE Updates: PM Modi Appeals To People To Stay Put Wherever They Are

Coronavirus Crisis

The coronavirus pandemic has so far infected over three lakh worldwide, with the number of deaths nearly 13,000. The hardest-hit region, after China, is Italy, Iran and South Korea, where the number of cases is rising by the hour. India has so far reported at least 330 confirmed cases and four deaths.

(With ANI inputs)

READ | Coronavirus: India's 'Janta Curfew' Kicks In; City Streets Deserted; LIVE Updates