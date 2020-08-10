'Unnecessary & Premature': Javadekar Hits Back At Rahul Gandhi On EIA; Recalls UPA Days

Taking an apparent jibe at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar on Monday said that those raising objections to the draft environmental impact assessment (EIA) notification are the same people who took 'big decisions without consultations' when they were in power. This remark from Javadekar comes after Rahul Gandhi on Sunday called the new Environment Impact Assessment (EIA) 2020 draft, which has been placed by the BJP-led Central government for public feedback, as "disgraceful and dangerous."

Speaking to reporters, the Union Minister questioned the reason for the protest, adding that the draft is not a final decision. He further said that that the objections are unnecessary and premature, adding that the suggestions will be taken under consideration. "Saw reaction of some leaders demanding protest against the EIA draft. How can they protest against the draft? It is not a final notification. It was kept for public consultation for 150 days because of COVID-19. Otherwise, it is only 60 days as per rules," said Javadekar.

"We have received thousands of suggestions which we welcome. We will consider those suggestions. Then take a call and come out with the final draft. So people jumping just on the draft is not a fair practice. Those who want to now protest, during their regime took many of the big decisions without consultations. It is unnecessary and premature. I have mentioned it in my letter to (Congress leader and former Union minister) Jairam Ramesh," the minister told reporters."It (Gandhi's comment on EIA and demanding protests) is unnecessary and premature," Javadekar added.

Rahul Gandhi Calls EIA Draft 2020 'disgraceful, Dangerous'

"The new Environment Impact Assessment (EIA) 2020 draft which has been placed by the BJP Government for public feedback, is not only disgraceful, it is dangerous. Not only does it have the potential to reverse many of the hard-fought gains that have been won over the years in the battle to protect our environment, but it could also potentially unleash widespread environmental destruction and mayhem across India," Rahul Gandhi said in a Facebook post while sharing a media report.

Rahul Gandhi said, "Consider this: according to our ''Swachh Bharat'' propagating government, if labelled ''strategic'', highly polluting industries such as coal mining and other mineral mining will no longer require Environmental Impact Assessment." Neither will highways or railway lines passing through dense forests and other eco-sensitive areas, this will result in the massive hacking down of trees, leading to the destruction of habitats of thousands of endangered species, he added.

What is the EIA 2020 draft?

Environment Impact Assessment 2020 (EIA 2020) notification is a new draft that the ministry of environment has been working on in hopes to replace the 2006-version of the law. However, ever since it was unveiled, there has been growing dissent and distrust towards the amendment.

After the court extended the deadline from June 30 to August 11, allowing the public more time to reflect on the new potential bill, the court also ordered the ministry to publish the translated draft in 22 languages within 10 days. However, due to constraints and limitations brought by the COVID pandemic, this draft is yet to be translated by the government.

Following which, Conservation India, a non-profit organisation working in the domain of nature and wildlife conversation in the country has taken it upon itself to translate the draft document in nine Indian languages, apart from English and Hindi, in which the documents were originally presented. The court's cautioning soon prompted activists and the opposition to lend a voice to the angst against the EIA 2020 draft across the country.

