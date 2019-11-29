Javadekar Slams AAP For Not Fulfilling Poll Promises,taking Undue Credit For Devp Projects

On Friday, Union Minister for Environment and Climate Change Prakash Javadekar alleged that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Delhi has not fulfilled '70 commitments' and promises made to the public during previous Assembly elections. On the other hand, Prakash Javadekar alleged that the Delhi government has taken undue credit for various developmental projects. He said that through their extravagant advertising, the AAP government spent crores on ads and billboards making it seem that the work done by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCDs) was actually done by them. Union Minister Javadekar briefed the media in a press conference and released an analytical report Public Policy Research Centre named - Empty Vessel Make More Noise which slammed Delhi's Aam Aadmi Party(AAP) governance.

The Union Minister said, "previous and present governments failed to take concrete measures on regularization of unauthorized colonies, but in the time span of 100 days, Modi Government has taken the decision to regularize the unauthorized colonies aiming at giving relief to nearly 40 lakh people living there."

Unauthorized Colonies Bill

A bill to recognize the property rights of residents of the 1,731 unauthorized colonies was introduced in the parliament on November 26. The bill seeks to recognise and confer rights of ownership or transfer or mortgage to the residents of such colonies on the basis of power of attorney, agreement to sale, will, possession letter and other documents. The bill is expected to benefit about 40 lakh people. The bill is also said to provide for registration charge and stamp duty on last transaction and also address the issue of income tax liability on account of less than circle rate charges.

The Directors of the Public Policy Research Centre, Dr Vinay Sahasrabuddhe and Dr Sumeet Bhasin were also present in the press conference along with BJP Vice President Shyam Jaju. Prakash Javadekar also alleged that 75 per cent of RTI applications filed by this Policy Centre were not answered by the Delhi Government. He slammed the Kejriwal government for taking credit for pollution mitigation and prevention of dengue without doing anything on it.

(With AIR Inputs)