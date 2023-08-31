Jaya Verma Sinha To Be First Woman CEO And Chairperson Of Railway Board

Jaya Verma Sinha will assume charge as the first woman CEO and Chairperson of the Railway Board, which is the apex decision-making body for the national transporter on or after September 1.

"The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) has approved the appointment of Jaya Verma Sinha, Indian Railway Management Services (IRMS), Member (Operations & Business Development), Railway Board to the post of Chairman & Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Railway Board in the Apex scale [Pay Level0 17 as per 7th CPC] for a period w.e.f. the date of assumption of charge on or after 01.10.2023 till 31.08.2024 on usual terms and conditions, or until further orders, whichever is earlier," an order said.

She will assume office on or after September 1 and hold the position until August 31, 2024. Sinha is scheduled to retire on October 1 but will be rehired on the same day to serve until the end of her tenure. She succeeds Anil Kumar Lahoti.

Jaya handled the media as a Member (Operations and Business Development). She provided a detailed explanation of the critical role of interlocking and loop lines in railway operations after the tragic Balasore train collision that killed nearly 300 people. She closely monitored the ground loopholes in the accident.

Sinha, an alumnus of Allahabad University, joined the Indian Railway Traffic Service in 1988. She has worked for the Northern Railway, SE Railway, and Eastern Railway.

She also worked as a Railway Advisor at the High Commission of India, Dhaka, Bangladesh for four years. The Maitree Express from Kolkata to Dhaka was inaugurated during her tenure in Bangladesh. She also worked as the Divisional Railway Manager, Eastern Railway, Sealdah Division.

It would be interesting to see how she develops the plan for Vande Bharat Network in the North-East.

The Railway Board have full powers to make rules of general application to Group C and Group D railway workers under their control. It is the highest decision-making body of the railways, which approves all the policies and projects pertaining to Indian Railways.