Expelled JD(S) MP Shivarame Gowda Joins BJP Ahead Of Karnataka Assembly Elections

LR Shivarame Gowda, a former Member of Parliament from Karnataka's Mandya who was expelled from Janata Dal (Secular) earlier in January, joined the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday, April 5, ahead of Karnataka polls.

In a statement released by the former JD(S) leader on Tuesday, it was stated that LR Shivarame Gowda along with his son Chetan Gowda will join the saffron party on Wednesday in Bengaluru. Notably, the father-son duo joined the ruling party in presence of senior leader CT Ravi, state BJP president Naleen Kateel, Ministers Dr K Sudhakar and K Gopalaiah and other party's leaders.

Earlier in January, JD(S) state chief HK Kumaraswamy expelled LR Shivarame Gowda for indulging in anti-party activities. Notably, former CM HD Kumaraswamy had instructed his party state chief to expel Shivarame for allegedly making derogatory remarks against the former Mandya MP from the Congress party late G Madegowda.

Senior JD(S) leader quits party, joins BJP

Recently, AT Ramaswamy, a senior leader JD(S) from Karnataka and four times MLA from Arkalgud Assembly constituency, joined the Bharatiya Janata Party. On Friday, Ramaswamy resigned from his party, and the membership of the state assembly and joined the saffron party at an event in Delhi in presence of Union Minister Anurag Thakur and the party’s other prominent leaders.

According to political experts, former MLA AT Ramaswamy's joining can provide big mileage to the ruling party in the Hassan district of the state. He was rumoured to be estranged from the party's operations and at odds with the party leadership on a number of issues over the past year. Notably, JD(S) is thought to have a stronghold in the Hassan region, where the party won six out of a total of seven assembly constituencies in 2018. The BJP was only able to capture one seat. With Ramaswamy on board, the BJP is now anticipating a significant increase in its seat tally in the area in the upcoming elections.

(With inputs from agencies)