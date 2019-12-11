Amit Shah In RS After Tabling CAB: 20% Decline In Religious Minorities In Pak, Ban

After tabling the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday told the Rajya Sabha that there has been a 20% decline in the population of religious minorities in each Pakistan and Bangladesh. "This bill would give hope to people who were living a miserable life. There has been an almost 20% decline each in the population of religious minorities in both Pakistan and present-day Bangladesh. Either they were killed, changed their religion or they fled to India for shelter to save themselves and their religion," Shah said in the Upper House.

"They did not get citizenship, rights to buy houses, and education, jobs. This Bill would give rights to those persecuted minorities," he said. Amit Shah said that BJP had mentioned it as one of their election promises. "During elections, we made the announcement (about Bill). People gave the mandate for this," he said.

'No Muslim in India needs to worry'

Amit Shah said that misinformation that the Bill is anti-Muslim is being peddled around. "Misinformation has been spread that this Bill is against Muslims of India. I want to ask the people saying this, how is this bill related to Indian Muslims? They are Indian citizens and will always remain so, no discrimination against them," he said. "No Muslim in India needs to worry due to this Bill. Don't get scared if someone tries to scare you. This is Narendra Modi's government working according to the Constitution. Minorities will get full protection," the minister said.

PM Modi claims CAB will be written in 'golden letters'

PM Modi on Wednesday accused the Opposition of taking the line of Pakistan on the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019. He further asserted that the legislation will be written in "golden letters" in history. After the conclusion of a 12-hour-long debate, which saw the participation of 38 MPs from across the political spectrum, the Lok Sabha on Monday midnight passed the Citizenship Amendment Bill, 2019 with 311 votes in favour of the Bill and 80 against it.

The Bill seeks to give citizenship to non-Muslims from Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan escaping religious persecution there, saying it was violative of various provisions of the Constitution, including a move to grant citizenship on the basis of religion. The NDA will require the support of at least 123 MPs in the 245-member Rajya Sabha for the Bill to be passed.

(With ANI inputs)