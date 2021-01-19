JEE, NEET 2021 Exams Syllabus To Remain Unchanged: Education Ministry

The Education Ministry on January 19 has said that the syllabus for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) and Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) will remain unchanged for the year 2021. However, unlike the previous year examinations, the candidates will have options to answer the questions. Even though syllabus has not been changed by the Education Ministry, the aspirants will be given a choice to answer 75 questions out of total 90 (25 questions each in Physics, Chemistry & Mathematics). Last year for JEE (Main), the candidates had to answer all 75 questions.

“The exact pattern for NEET (UG) 2021 is yet to be announced. However, in view of reduction of syllabus by some boards across the country, the NEET (UG) 2021 question paper will also have options on the lines of JEE (Main),” the official statement said.

Earlier, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal "Nishank" had announced that the eligibility criteria for JEE (Advanced) test for admission to Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) of 75 per cent marks in class 12 will be relaxed. On January 19, he also informed that in accordance with that decision, 75 per cent marks in Class 12 board examination will be waived off for the JEE (Main) as well for 2021-22 “in respect of NITs, IIITs, SPAs and other CFTIs, whose admissions are based on JEE (Main)”.

JEE Main, Advanced, NEET PG dates

The JEE Main 2021 will take place in February, March, April and May for students to have multiple attempts and a 'wide-area' for preparation and rectifying the mistakes without the loss of a whole year. Out of all four JEE Main 2021 exam results, the best numbers will be taken into account by the National Testing Agency (NTA). The Education Minister also informed, that for the first time, JEE Main 2021 will be conducted in 13 Indian languages.

Further, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on Thursday declared that the exam will be held on July 3, 2021, and will be conducted by IIT Kharagpur. The government has even allowed the qualifying candidates of JEE Main 2020 who were unable to appear for the second stage of the examination due to the COVID-19 pandemic to directly appear for JEE Advanced 2021.

Even though the dates for NEET-UG 2021 have not yet been declared officially, the examination is likely to be conducted in the month of May. Meanwhile, the National Board of Examinations (NBE) is slated to conduct the NEET-PG 2021 on April 18, 2021.

