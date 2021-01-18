Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Hails Efforts Of Students & Teachers During COVID-19

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on Monday hailed the efforts of students, teachers and the government amid COVID-19, stating that they have compensated for the loss because of the pandemic through online education.

Attending a virtual meet with the students of Kendriya Vidyalaya, Pokhariyal said, "Education has been affected due to the closure of schools, but through teachers' and government's efforts, we compensated for this loss through online education."

He added, "All of you have learned to use technology better during this pandemic and you are doing something constructive with it. You have fully taken advantage of the confluence of information and technology."

Taking to the micro-blogging site, the Education Minister thanked all students from Kendriya Vidyalaya who attended Shiksha Samwad. Later he added that it was a heartwarming experience to interact with the bright young minds. Pokhriyal had interacted on various topics such as board exams, mental health, COVID-19 with the students across the nation.

Thank you all #students from @KVS_HQ who attended Shiksha Samwad today. It was a heartwarming experience to interact with the bright young minds. Interacted on various topics such as #board exams, #mentalhealth, #COVID19 with the students across the nation. pic.twitter.com/rlyVOy2EyP — Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) January 18, 2021

While virtually interacting with students, the education minister also said that the new National Education Policy (NEP) aims to enable them to modern-day education. Pokhriyal also said that with the digital tools, students' learning will be more experimental and integrated.

He cited the examples of Dr A P J Abdul Kalam, Guru Govind Singh, Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose and told students to assimilate the value of great persons.

He further stated that students are 'the pillars of self-reliant India', adding that the goal of a USD 5 trillion strong economy rests on their 'strong intentions and shoulders'.

During the pandemic, despite multiple challenges the Education Ministry didn't let collapse the system, however, some raised concerns over its efforts towards pandemic changes.

