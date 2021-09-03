JEE Scam Probe Explained: What Is The Scam & Who All Are Involved In Case Probed By CBI?

In what could turn out to be one of the biggest revelations in the JEE Mains irregularity case probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Republic TV has learnt from very reliable sources that the agency has come across some hawala transactions. The revelation comes on a day when the agency has arrested seven people in the case following fresh searches in Indore on Friday.

After speaking to multiple sources, Republic TV has gathered that around 200 officers from multiple branches have been working on this case for the last several days. In fact, the accused in this matter was under the surveillance of the sleuths. In order to strengthen the case, the CBI had put a few JEE candidates, directors and other associates from Affinity Education Pvt Ltd’s Noida and Pune office under surveillance.

"The idea was to understand who all are involved and we had to find out whether they were finally helping the candidates. The surveillance was carried out for a considerable period. This would only become evidence if the candidate was appearing for the examination," said a source in the agency.

The agency had received the tip-off from a few candidates who were appearing for the examination. Sources say that apart from the main centre in Sonipat, there are other smaller centres around the city that could be involved in the scam. The agency, according to top sources, is also working on whether a similar modus operandi was employed for other competitive exams. “We are also trying to find out if there are few more candidates who have benefitted from this scam,” added the source.

EXPLAINED

WHAT IS THE SCAM?

CBI came across allegations of irregularities being committed in the ongoing JEE (Mains) Exams 2021 by a private educational institution, its directors, their touts/associates and staff posted at the examination centre and other unknown persons.

WHO WERE INVOLVED?

Directors and other associates of a private company were manipulating the online examination of JEE (Mains) and facilitating aspiring students to get admission in top NITs in consideration of huge amounts by solving the question paper of the applicant through remote access from a chosen examination centre in Sonepat.

It was also alleged that the accused used to obtain Xth and XIIth marksheets, the User IDs, Passwords, and Post Dated Cheques of aspiring students in different parts of the country as security and once admission was done, they used to collect heavy amounts ranging from 12-15 Lakh(approx) per candidate.