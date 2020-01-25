Jaish Commander Qari Yasir, Involved In Pulwama Attack, Killed In Tral Encounter

In a major success for security forces in the valley, top Jaish Commander Qari Yasir has been gunned down along with his two associates, Moosa and Burhan, in an encounter in Hariparigam Tral area of Awantipora.

Senior official on the encounter

“A Jaish module mostly foreigners was active and was planning to do something sensational on the eve of Republic day 2020. This module includes one terrorist identified as Saifullah who was killed in Khrew area of Pulwama recently,” a senior officer said.

Official statement released post the encounter

“On a credible input, a cordon and search operation was launched jointly by police and security forces in Hariparigam Tral area of Awantipora. During the search operation, the hiding terrorists fired on the search party. The fire was retaliated leading to an encounter,” read an official statement.

“In the ensuing encounter, three terrorists were killed and the bodies were retrieved from the site of encounter. From the incriminating materials recovered at the site of encounter, the killed terrorists have been identified as Qari Yasir a self-styled Chief Commander of proscribed terror outfit JeM, Moosa Abu Usmaan both residents of Pakistan and Burhanuddin Sheikh of Hasipora Tral,” it added.

Qari Yasir's terror record

According to the police records, Qari Yasir had a history of terror crime records since 2016 and was operating as Commander of proscribed outfit JeM in the areas of South Kashmir. He was involved in many terror crimes and civilian atrocities for which several cases were registered against him. He was part of the group involved in carrying out IED blast in Lethpora in February 2019 in which 40 CRPF personnel attained martyrdom.

He was also involved in the abduction and killing of civilians Manzoor Kohli and Abdul Qadir in August 2019. Moosa Abu Usmaan and Burhanuddin Sheikh were involved in terror crimes and civilian atrocities. Terror crime cases were also registered against them.

“South Kashmir was a problematic area earlier, but of late, we arrested Naveed Babu who was Naikoo’s Deputy. After his arrest, the charge was given to Waseem Wani. Wani and the other two were killed. If we are able to kill Reyaz Naikoo from South Kashmir, we would be able to wipe out HM from South Kashmir,” Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir zone, Vijay Kumar said.

