UP's Jewar Airport Listed In World's 100 Strategic Global Infrastructure Projects For 2020

In a big achievement to the Uttar Pradesh government, the first phase of Jewar airport has been included in the world's 100 strategic global infrastructure projects for the year 2020. According to reports, it has been recognised in the CG LA Infrastructure list. Along with India's airport, Yugoslavia has also been chosen in the field of aviation all over the world.

As per reports, the Uttar Pradesh government will be presenting the success story at the 13th Global Infrastructure Leadership Forum which will be held in New York City from March 25 to March 27. Further, the forum has sent an invitation to the UP government for the same.

UP govt allots Rs 2,000 crore

On February 18, the Uttar Pradesh government had allotted a fund of Rs 2,000 crore for the Jewar Airport in Gautam Buddh Nagar. The announcement was made during the budget presentation by Finance Minister Suresh Khanna in the presence of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in Lucknow.

About the airport

The Jewar airport is being built by Zurich Airport International AG and will be Asia's second-largest international airport after China's Shanghai International Airport. As per reports, 1,334 hectares of land from six villages of Rohi, Parohi, Kishorepur, Dayanatpur, Ranhera and Banwari in Jewar tehsil has been acquired in the first phase for the airport.

According to government sources, the airport will boost industrial development in the state. Further, as per reports, over one lakh people will get direct and indirect employment. Reportedly, the flight operations are said to start by 2022-23.

Currently, the Shanghai International Airport of China is the second-largest airport in Asia. According to reports, the Shanghai International Airport is spread over approximately 3,988 hectares. Further, the world's largest airport, King Fahd International Airport of Dammam, Saudi Arabia is built on 77,600 hectares of land.

