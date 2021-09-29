Jharkhand: CM Hemant Soren Flags Off 60 'Vaccine Express' Vehicles For COVID Vaccination

The Jharkhand government introduced 60 'Vaccine Express' vehicles on Tuesday to help speed up the state's COVID-19 vaccination campaign. Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren launched the vehicles with the goal of vaccinating 12,000 people each day. These vehicles, which have been launched in all 24 districts of the state, will drive around rural areas and be stationed in other places as needed. He flagged off the vehicles in the state's capital, Ranchi.

Soren said, "The vehicles would be distributed among all 24 districts. I request people to abide by Covid-appropriate behaviour...The objective is to reach out to vulnerable people residing in inaccessible areas and those persons who are still left out of the vaccination campaign. The Vaccine Express would provide vaccine to targeted populations at their homes itself."

In addition, Jharkhand's Health Secretary, Arun Kumar Singh, said that the department is attempting to vaccinate as many people as possible, but vaccine availability is a major concern and constraint. He stated that they are attempting to vaccinate as many individuals as possible with both doses, but that they do not have enough vaccines.

They are currently vaccinating between 1 and 1.25 lakh individuals every day. If vaccines were accessible, the number would rise to three lakh, but he stated that vaccine availability is a key concern. The 'Vaccine Express' vehicles are planned to be available through December of this year. The total number of people who have received the COVID-19 vaccine in the state has topped 1,74,16,944.

As states are rushing to vaccinate more people, Bharat Biotech is battling for emergency use approval as all states urge for an emergency use authorisation (EUA). The World Health Organisation has once again delayed the EUA for Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin, according to sources. News agency ANI reported that the UN public health agency has requested more data on Covaxin from Bharat Biotech. Indians, particularly students and those planning international trips, will be affected by the delay. The EUA is critical since most nations will not accept Covaxin without it. On October 5, the Strategic Advisory Group of Experts on Immunization (SAGE) will discuss the EUA to Covaxin.

Earlier in an exclusive interview with ANI, Dr Pravin Bharati Pawar, Minister of State for Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said, "There is the procedure of submitting the documents for approval. WHO's emergency use authorisation is expected soon."

In a press conference, Dr VK Paul, Member (Health), Niti Aayog, also stated that the WHO EUA is expected in the last week of September. According to Bharat Biotech, Covaxin's Phase 3 clinical studies revealed a 77.8% effectiveness rate. All relevant trial data has been sent to WHO, and Bharat Biotech has responded to all UN health agency clarifications. Pfizer-BioNTech, AstraZeneca, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, and Sinopharm's COVID-19 vaccines have been approved by the WHO.

"We have responded to any clarifications sought by WHO and are awaiting further feedback. As a responsible manufacturer with several prequalified vaccines, we do not find it appropriate to speculate or comment on the approval process and its timelines," the Hyderabad-based company said in a statement.

