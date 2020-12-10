Jharkhand Gangrape: NCW Takes Suo Motu Cognizance; Bihar Dy CM Renu Devi Condemns Incident

A 35-year-old woman was allegedly gang-raped by 17 men on Tuesday evening in Mufassil area of Dumka in Jharkhand. The woman was returning home from the market and was accompanied by her husband when 17 men surrounded them and raped the woman. Reacting to the news of the horrific Jharkhand gangrape, Bihar Deputy CM Renu Devi said that 'stringent action' should be taken against such criminals and such acts should be condemned. She further claimed that if the laws made by the Centre are implemented, it will be enough for cases of sexual assault.

"Stringent actions should be taken against such people. This should be condemned in the strongest words. The law that the Centre has made, if that is implemented, it will be enough," said Bihar Deputy CM Renu Devi.

Meanwhile, the National Commission for Women (NCW) has taken suo motu cognizance of the case. NCW chairperson Rekha Sharma has written to Jharkhand's Director-General of Police and sent a copy to Dumka Superintendent of Police. NCW has sought a 'time-bound investigation' in the case as the Ministry of Home Affairs guidelines state that the probe of a sexual assault case should be completed within two months. The NCW also sought a detailed action taken report from the police.

"NCW India has taken cognizance of the matter (Jharkhand gangrape). Our Chairperson Rekha Sharma has written to DGP Jharkhand seeking a time-bound investigation in the matter. A copy of the letter has also been sent to Dumka SP," said NCW in a tweet.

According to local media reports, the 35-year-old woman was returning home from the market with her husband on Tuesday evening when some men approached or rather intercepted them. While some men held the husband hostage, the others raped the mother of five. As per reports, the woman has alleged that 17 men were involved in the incident and raped her. Following the incident, the woman and her husband filed a case against the accused at Mufassil police station after which the woman was sent for medical examination.

DIG Sudarshan Mandal said, "The incident allegedly took place when she was returning home from a market. She has been sent for a medical check-up."

