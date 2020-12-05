Kulgam: Police Arrests Prime Accused In Rape Case Within 6 Hours Of Written Complaint

In a swift display of action, the Jammu and Kashmir Police arrested the prime accused in an alleged rape case in Kulgam district 6-hours after a complaint was registered.

As per news agency PTI, a written complaint was received at the Devsar Police Station, by the brother of the minor victim who alleged that his sister had been raped and video-graphed by the accused who had now uploaded the video on social media.

Promptly moving to action, a team of the Jammu and Kashmir Police headed by SHO Devsar Inspector Jazib Mohammad was constituted under the Supervision of Dy SP PC Kulgam, Arvind Kumar Badgal to nab the accused. Following the trail of information, accused Mohd Aamir Bhat was arrested hours after the complaint was lodged. He has now been booked by the police under IPC 506 and the POCSO Act.

Read: Kerala Cong Chief Says 'Woman With Self-respect Will Kill Self If Raped'; Then Apologises

Read: SHOCKER: Bihar RJD Chief Uses 'rape' Analogy To Allege BJP's Manipulation Of Mandate

"Police in Kulgam arrested the prime accused involved in kidnapping and rape of a girl within 24 hours," a police spokesman told news agency PTI.

The police are now on the lookout for two other accused persons, residents of Chachimullah and Gandwani areas of Kulgam, who are reported to be absconding. Meanwhile, the family members and the local community lauded the efforts of Kulgam police for timely action.

Read: 98 Per Cent Rape Victims In Delhi Close Relatives, Acquaintance Of Accused: Police To Parliamentary Panel

Read: UP: Bareilly Police Attaches Property Of Rape Accused For Not Appearing In Court

(With Agency Inputs)