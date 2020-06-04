Jharkhand Eyes Upgrading RIMS Ranchi To 'Jharkhand Medical University' By End Of 2020

The Jharkhand government recently announced that all preparations have been made towards the upgradation of Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Ranchi into a full-fledged university, the first medical university in the state. Jharkhand health minister Banna Gupta has said that after upgrading it will be known as Jharkhand Medical University.

A 'milestone in medical research'

The Health Minister has said that the draft requesting RIMS to be upgraded to a university has been finalized but it still has some way to go; the draft will first be sent to various departments and then for cabinet approval. Lastly, the draft will go to the government for its approval. He hopes that the state will have its first university by the end of 2020.

"Such a university is the need of the hour. Jharkhand has been facing a shortage of medical human resources. Once the university is set up, it will help fulfilling human resources as well as bringing about a positive change in medical advancement and research. Students will not have to go to other states for medical studies. The state will produce doctors and medical staff," the health minister said. The health minister proclaimed that the university will be a new milestone in medical field research.

Health Minister Gupta plans for Jharkhand Medical University to be on par with the premium institutes of the country after it finally becomes a reality. Jharkhand currently has three medical colleges and three more in Bokaro, Chaibasa and Koderma are scheduled to be added. In Jharkhand there is currently an imbalance regarding medical education and formation of a university will hopefully correct these imbalances according to the health minister.

(With Inputs from ANI)

(Image Credit ANI)