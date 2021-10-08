Jharkhand Pollution Board Nod For Setting Up 200 Industrial Units

The Jharkhand State Pollution Control Board (JSPCB) has granted its approval for setting up more than 200 industrial units in the state, giving a major thrust to the JMM-led government's plans to create a business friendly environment, an official statement in Ranchi said.

The move came almost six weeks after the launch of 'Jharkhand Industrial and Investment Promotion Policy 2021' during an investors' meet in New Delhi on August 27 and 28.

More than 360 applications were waiting for JSPCB's 'Consent to Operate' during the first week of September. The number dipped to 150 in a month, after the chief minister asked the board to clear the proposals at the earliest, the statement issued on Thursday said.

'Consent to Operate' is given to industries in three categories -- green, orange and red -- depending on their potential to cause pollution, for a period ranging between five and 15 years.

The statement also said that the Hemant Soren-led government is "receptive to the problems faced by the existing industries" in the state and is committed to revive old and dilapidated infrastructure.

Taking to Twitter, Soren said, "Our government is dedicated towards solving issues around MSMEs & small units as Jharkhand's growth as a business friendly investment destination needs the participation of both domestic and external investors. I have directed the department of Industries to take corrective actions.” Several government departments have increased the pace of their work to grant necessary clearances for the establishment of new industrial units, following a nudge by the CM recently, the statement further added.

