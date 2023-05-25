Jharkhand: Racket Involving Manufacture Of Spurious Oil, Salt Busted; Goods Of ₹20L Seized

The Jharkhand police on Wednesday, May 24 busted a racket involved in the production of spurious oil, salt, and other goods in Sahibganj district. Two officials of the Tata Group acting on lead, raided a house and recovered goods worth over Rs 20 lakh.

The case of manufacturing fake jasmine oil and Tata company's salt in huge quantities came to light from the house of Ajay Yadav, a resident of Talabanna in the Nagar Police Station area of Sahibganj district.

A squad of two members of a Tata firm reached Baganj and raided the residence of a man named Ajay in the presence of chief investigators Ranjit Singh and Gopal Jha. Over 24 sacks of counterfeit goods worth Rs. 20 lakh were recovered.

City police station in-charge Shiv Kumar Singh said, "On the basis of secret information, a 2-member team from Delhi had reached here, and with the help of the city police station, a raid has been conducted at the house of Ajay Yadav, a resident of Talabanna, from where counterfeit goods were recovered in several sacks. Along with this, many other machines, including sticker pasting machines, lid sealing machines, and packet sealing machines, have been recovered and are being investigated by the police of the city police station area."