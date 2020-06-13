Jio Gets Into Meme-filled Banter With Amazon Prime; Announces Good News For Its Customers

With the prevalence of social media, memes have become a part and parcel of the netizens’ lives. Be it poking fun at a movie, trolling a celebrity or reacting to a current issue, memes on almost every major event are common. Even business deals have taken an extension in such form, after the heads sign on the dotted lines.

This was evident with Jio and Amazon Prime getting into a banter on Twitter. Sharing a still from Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara of the dialogue "Maine tumhare baare me kuch suna,” Amazon Prime asked Jio what was up.

The latter responded with Hrithik Roshan dialogue, “Tujhe kise bataya?” and quipping that it was meant to be a surprise.

It was meant to be a surprise! @PrimeVideoIN pic.twitter.com/P2pOdoCmvt — Reliance Jio (@reliancejio) June 12, 2020

Prime then shared a meme from Paatal Lok on reading it on WhatsApp and boasting about its ‘strong networking.’

Meri networking strong hai, you see 👀 pic.twitter.com/SD8pEpUaLL — amazon prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) June 12, 2020

Jio then shared Pankaj Tripathi’s ‘buddhi bahut tej hai tumhari’ meme from Mirzapur to hail the creative teasing.

Pakad liya tumne pic.twitter.com/xwrtDayd8h — Reliance Jio (@reliancejio) June 12, 2020

Amazon then termed their partnership as Made in Heaven, by sharing the poster of their web series.

💓 this partnership is truly... pic.twitter.com/jwmApTUx6o — amazon prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) June 12, 2020

Here's what it is

Amazon Prime subscription will be available for JioFiber users for a year, without any extra cast. Jio finally announced that by raising ‘Four More Shots’, based on the streaming platform’s show, while also promoting the latest release Gulabo Sitabo.

The subscription fee for Amazon is Rs 999 for a year. Users of JioFiber, the broadband service of the tech giant, who have availed of Gold and higher plans like Diamond, Platinum, and Titanium, can now enjoy the shows and movies at no extra cost. The Gold plan starts at 1,299 per month.

The users can activate the service by logging into their Amazon or Jio accounts.

