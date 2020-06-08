Jio Hotstar Offer: Get Jio Disney Hotstar Free Scheme For Prepaid Users

Jio released two new offers for its prepaid users, one being the 401 INR plan and other being the 2599 INR plan. Both offer a free Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription for a year. Read on to know more about the Jio Hotstar plan and Jio Disney Hotstar free scheme in details that have been launched recently, especially for the Jio prepaid users.

Image courtesy: Jio website

Jio Hotstar offer: Jio 401 plan

Jio 401 INR offers a 28 days plan of 90 GB of total data.

It has the facility of high-speed data of 3GB per day with 6 GB of data at the speed of 64Kbps

It offers Unlimited free calling from Jio to Jio, while Jio to Non-Jio is for 1000 minutes per day

It also offers 100 SMS per day

Complimentary subscription to various Jio apps

Image courtesy: Jio website

How to get free Disney+ Hotstar VIP on Jio

On the Jio official website, you can see a new tab added called 'Hotstar'. There are two Hotstar plans available currently on Jio website.

These Hotstar plans include plans like Rs. 401 monthly and Rs. 2,599 yearly recharge plan.

Recharge your Jio account with your choice of plan and the free one-year subscription of Disney+ Hotstar VIP will get activated.

Note: For using Disney+ Hotstar VIP, one needs to keep the Jio account active with a base recharge plan.

Add ons for Disney+ Hotstar subscription

For people already having the Disney+ Hotstar subscription on their Jio numbers, can recharge with add on recharges to top up their data plan. This recharge would also work along with your existing Disney+ Hotstar subscription.

For those Jio users, the plans available as add ons are of Jio 612 INR, 1208 INR, along with two other voucher offers as well. The add ons are available for a price starting including 1004 INR and 1206 INR as well.

The add on vouchers would work according to your existing base plan's validity.

The 612 Jio data add on voucher gives 72GB of total high-speed data and 6000 minutes for Jio-to-other mobile calling purpose. While the 1,208 Jio data voucher gives 240GB of high-speed data with validity for 240 days.

Promo Image courtesy: Shutterstock