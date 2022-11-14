Jitendra Awhad Resigns As MLA After NCP Neta Slapped With 2nd FIR On Assault Claim

After a second FIR was filed against Jitendra Awhad, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader tendered his resignation as the Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) on Monday.

Awhad stepped down after growing demand from the opposition parties to sack him. Speaking to the media, the Maharashtra BJP president Chandrashekhar Bawankule earlier in the day said, "Just see the video, the NCP leader's act of violence is clearly visible. Without any delay, NCP should immediately sack Jitendra Awhad. He should not be forgiven for assaulting a woman. They have no right to talk about women empowerment. Sharad Pawar ji and Ajit Pawar ji should immediately demand his resignation."

Two FIRs against Jitendra Awhad

The incident took place after a new bridge in Mumbra was inaugurated by Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde in the presence of the former Maharashtra Housing Minister. As the complainant was trying to get close to the car to meet Shinde when he was leaving at around 6.30 pm, Awhad came in her way. After telling her, "Why are you standing in the middle? Move aside", he grabbed her shoulders and pushed her aside. Later, she met Shinde requesting him to direct the police to register an FIR against Awhad. The Mumbra-Kalwa MLA was booked under IPC Section 354.

Earlier, over forcibly shutting the screening of 'Har Har Mahadev' in a multiplex in Thane and harrasing movie-goers , Awhad was arrested on November 11 and released the next day, i.e., on November 12. He is charged with sections 323 (assault) and 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace).