J’khand: Two Doctors Among Five Succumb To Nursing Home Fire In Dhanbad

In a grievous event, In the Dhanbad region of Jharkhand, a fire at a private nursing facility resulted in the deaths of at least five individuals, including two physicians. According to the information given by a representative, the fire started early this morning on Saturday. The victims have been named as Dr. Vikas Hazra, the proprietor of the medical facility, his wife, Dr. Prema Hazra, their nephew Sohan Khamari, and housekeeper Tara Devi.

Though the cause of the fire is unknown, the official said, the fire started in the storeroom of the nursing home-cum-private house at around 2 am. It should be mentioned that the hospital is situated around 170 kilometres from Ranchi in the Bank More neighbourhood of Dhanbad.

Chief Minister Hemant Soren expressed his condolences over twitter, "Deeply saddened by the news of the death of 6 people, including the famous doctor couple dr. Vikas and dr. Prema hazra, in the late night fire at hazra memorial hospital in dhanbad.

May god grant peace to the departed souls and give strength to the bereaved family members to bear this difficult hour of grief."

परमात्मा दिवंगत आत्माओं को शांति प्रदान कर शोकाकुल परिवारजनों को दुःख की यह विकट घड़ी सहन करने की शक्ति दे। — Hemant Soren (@HemantSorenJMM) January 28, 2023

Dhanbad Sub-divisional Magistrate (SDM) Prem Kumar Tiwary told PTI, “At least five people, including the owner and his wife, died due to suffocation following a fire in the store room. One person is also injured. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained and further investigation is underway.” Four deceased have been identified, while the fifth person is yet to be identified, he added.

After the fire department was alerted, 2 fire engines responded to the scene and evacuated a total of 9 patients from both sides of the hospital. They are now receiving care in the adjacent Pataliputra nursing facility, where they have all been admitted.

The staff of the fire department stated that no particular security measures had been taken to stop the fire at the hospital. Security shortcomings were highlighted by the fact that even the antifire machine was inactive.

(With inputs from PTI & ANI)