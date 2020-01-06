JNU Administration Condemns Violence On Campus, To File FIR Against Miscreants Soon

The JNU officially released a statement on the attack on the JNU students on Sunday night. Vice-Chancellor Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar stated that the JNU administration was pained at the injuries sustained by the students in the violence. He reiterated that the authorities condemned all forms of violence on the campus. Revealing that the varsity officials were in the process of filing an FIR, the JNU VC assured that all those responsible for the violence would be held accountable. Moreover, the statement released by the University Registrar called upon everyone not to get provoked by "misinformation".

Origin of the crisis

The statement traces the genesis of the current attack to the forcible stoppage of the Winter semester registration process on January 3. Noting that a group of students again created an issue on the next day, it mentioned that a police complaint had been registered in this regard. Moreover, it states that a section of students, who were opposed to the registration process moved aggressively towards the hostels at around 4.30 pm on Sunday, after which the police was requested to move in to maintain law and order.

At this juncture, masked miscreants entered the Periyar hostel and attacked the students and the guards with sticks and rods. The statement went on to list the other incidents of vandalism on the campus that occurred in the last few weeks. Thereafter, it claimed that a group of students using violent means of protest were preventing thousands of students from pursuing normal academic activities.

Home Minister Amit Shah orders probe

Amid the prevailing situation in JNU, Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik and directed him to take requisite action. He also ordered a probe into the violence and asked for the report to be submitted as soon as possible. Subsequently, it was revealed that Shalini Singh, Joint CP Western Range will head the inquiry into the attack of students and faculty members of JNU.

Union Home Minister has spoken to Delhi Police Commissioner over JNU violence and instructed him to take necessary action. Hon’ble minister has also ordered an enquiry to be carried out by a Joint CP level officer and asked for a report to be submitted as soon as possible. — गृहमंत्री कार्यालय, HMO India (@HMOIndia) January 5, 2020

