JNU's High-level Committee Recommends 50% Rollback For All, 75% For Eligible BPL Students

A High-level Committee (HLC) appointed by the JNU administration to resolve the issues faced by the students submitted a report to the competent authority on November 25. The recommendations of the HLC have been approved by the Executive Council through circulation. The HLC considered the feedback of the student representatives submitted to the Dean of Students Office through emails The Committee has made significant recommendations that would benefit all the students in the university by addressing their concerns.

Highlights of the committee recommendations

While appreciating the 50 percent concession given to the eligible BPL category students in utility and service charges by the Executive Council and the HLC has strongly recommended that concessions in utility and service charges be given to all the students of the University.

The committee scrutinized the estimated utility and service charges in the hostels, which are Rs.2000 per month (including electricity and water charges of Rs 300) and has recommended that Rs.1000 per month may be charged, in place of Rs.2000 per month towards utility and service charges for all the students

The Committee has also recommended a 75% reduction in utility and service charges for all the eligible BPL students who would be charged Rs.500 in place of Rs. 2000 per month.

Administration’s appeal to the JNU students

The statement released by the administration also makes an appeal to the students. It read “The student strike has caused enormous academic loss to a vast number of students in the university. The administrative shutdown due to occupation of the Administration Building has compounded the woes of the JNU community. Further, continuation of the lockdown of schools would be an unacceptable national loss. Therefore, the Administration appeals to the agitating students to end their strike with immediate effect in the academic interest of their fellow students. The university's image has already taken a beating and normalcy in the university must return at the earliest”.

