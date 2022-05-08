Jodhpur Violence: Internet Services In City Restored; Curfew Extended Till May 10

Residents of Jodhpur breathed a sigh of relief as internet services were resumed in the city at 4 pm on May 8. However, the ongoing curfew in Jodhpur, Rajasthan, has been extended till May 10 (7 am). The internet services were stopped on May 3 after massive clashes took place on the night of May 2.

Rajasthan | Internet services were resumed in Jodhpur at 4pm today. The services were suspended on May 3 after clashes in the city. On the other hand, the ongoing curfew in the city has been extended till May 10 (7 am). — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) May 8, 2022

People were not given any prior notice regarding the resumption of internet services in the area. However, people informed each other as soon as the internet service was restored on Sunday evening. Later, the District Collector issued an order to restore internet service in the area.

The CM Gehlot government suspended the internet services in Jodhpur in the wake of the clashes on May 3. The services were cut off as a precautionary measure and to maintain law and order in the city.

Jodhpur Divisional Commissioner issued order to suspend all internet services

All 2G/3G/4G/ Data (Mobile Internet), bulk SMS/MMS/Whatsapp, Facebook, Twitter, and other social media services through Internet service providers (except voice calls, broadband Internet, and leased lines) were temporarily suspended in the entire Jodhpur district.

Restoration of internet services in the city has brought major relief for youth working online.

Jodhpur Clashes

On the eve of Eid-ul-Fitr and Akshaya Tritiya, a violent clash broke out between two communities at the Jalori Gate in Jodhpur on May 2 night. As per sources, the altercation started after objections were raised to a flag being raised at the Balmukand Bissa circle. After stone-pelting started, the police tried to control the situation and disperse the crowd by resorting to lathi-charge and tear gas. Sources indicated that over a dozen persons were injured in the violence.

As a precautionary measure, the Jodhpur district administration temporarily suspended internet services in the district. This followed after several people were injured in stone-pelting between two communities on May 2 night after some miscreants replaced one community's religious flag at Balmukand Bissa at the Jalori Gate intersection circle with that of another. People from the other community objected to this move, resulting in clashes. During this, the crowd also uprooted loudspeakers installed in the area for the Eid prayers. Police reached the spot and intervened in the matter to disperse the crowd.

Image: ANI