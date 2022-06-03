Jor Bagh harassment case: NCW seeks immediate arrest of harasser

New Delhi, Jun 3 (PTI) The National Commission for Women on Friday sought immediate registration of an FIR and the arrest of a man who allegedly sexually harassed a woman at a Delhi Metro station.

In a letter to Delhi Commissioner of Police Rakesh Asthana, the National Commission for Women (NCW) recommended the police to maintain coordination with CISF officials deputed at metro stations so that immediate help is provided to women facing such harassments.

A woman alleged that she was sexually harassed by a man at a station on Delhi Metro's yellow line, officials said on Friday.

She also alleged that the policeman standing on the platform did not take any action after she approached him for help.

The woman took to Twitter to narrate her ordeal following which the Delhi Police asked her to provide her contact details so that they can reach her.

The Delhi police later registered a case in the matter.

“The lackluster attitude of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation is condemnable in strongest possible words. Stringent action must be taken against the accused and the safety measures at Delhi metros must be improved so as to curb such crimes from happening in future. Safety of women in public spaces is also a primary concern for the Commission,” the NCW said.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation also issued a statement on the matter, saying the Delhi Metro takes the issue of the safety of women commuters "very seriously" and is cooperating with law and order agencies so that necessary action can be taken.

On Twitter, the woman claimed that on Thursday afternoon when she got off at the Jor Bagh metro station, a man approached her on the pretext of confirming an address.

"While travelling on the yellow line today, I faced sexual harassment at the Jor Bagh Station. The man had asked for my help with an address during the metro ride.

"I helped him, then got off at my station and sat on the platform to book a cab. The man approached me again at the station under the garb of confirming the address,” she said.

The man flashed his genitals while trying to show me a file containing the address, the woman alleged in a tweet.

PTI UZM SRY

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)