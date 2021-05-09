'Journalists & Lawyers To Be Vaccinated On Priority As Frontline Workers': Chhattisgarh CM

Shortly after Chhattisgarh allowed home delivery of liquor amid the COVID-19 lockdown, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Sunday made a big announcement regarding COVID-19 vaccination. Announcing that journalists and lawyers will also be considered under the category of frontline workers, the Chhattisgarh Chief Minister announced priority vaccination for journalists and lawyers as well. "People with comorbidities, vegetable vendors and bus drivers will also be considered as front line workers and will be vaccinated on priority," he added.

छत्तीसगढ़ में अब विभिन्न श्रेणी के लोगों को फ्रंट लाईन वर्कर मानते हुए उनका टीकाकरण किया जाएगा।



➡️ राज्य के पत्रकार, वकील व उनके परिजन

➡️ स्वास्थ्य विभाग द्वारा परिभाषित कोमार्बिडिटी वाले व्यक्ति

➡️ भोजन प्रदाय करने वाले एवं सब्जी विक्रेता, बस ड्राइवर कंडक्टर — Bhupesh Baghel (@bhupeshbaghel) May 9, 2021

Chhattisgarh CM makes huge announcement on COVID vaccination

Taking to his official Twitter handle, Baghel further informed that people who are appointed on Coronavirus duty by the Collector or any other category of people as defined by the Chhattisgarh government will also be vaccinated on priority. He said, "People in old age homes, women care centres, people employed in child care, crematorium people with disabilities, employees working in semi-government institutions providing essential services such as Primary Agricultural Cooperative Society, Co-operative Bank will also be vaccinated on priority."

➡️ कलेक्टर द्वारा कोरोना ड्यूटी पर लगाए गए व्यक्ति, राज्य शासन द्वारा परिभाषित किसी अन्य श्रेणी के व्यक्ति को भी शामिल किया गया है — Bhupesh Baghel (@bhupeshbaghel) May 9, 2021

➡️ वृद्धाश्रम में, महिला देखभाल केन्द्रों एवं बाल देखभाल में कार्यरत व्यक्ति

➡️ शमशान, कब्रिस्तान में कार्यरत व्यक्ति

➡️ दिव्यांग व्यक्ति, आवश्यक सेवाएं प्रदान करने वाली अर्धशासकीय संस्थाओं जैसे- प्राथमिक कृषि सहकारी समिति, मार्कफेड, सहकारी बैंक में कार्यरत कर्मचारी — Bhupesh Baghel (@bhupeshbaghel) May 9, 2021

COVID-19 Lockdown: Chhattisgarh allows home-deliver of liquor

Earlier on Saturday, the state commercial taxes department gave permission to the excise commission to allow home delivery of liquor through online orders, said the official. Stating that during the lockdown, the liquor shops are not allowed to open in the state, an official from the excise department said, "To curb illegal manufacturing, sale, transportation and possession of liquor during the lockdown period, permission has been granted for its home delivery through online orders from Monday."

As per the guidelines, timings for the home delivery of liquor have been fixed from 9 am to 8 pm. However, the district administration can change the timings as per the local situation, said the excise official. He further said that the Chhattisgarh State Marketing Corporation Limited (CSMCL) will decide which shops will provide the home delivery service and customers will have to make the payment in advance while placing the order.

As per the guidelines, customers can order up to 5 litres of liquor at a time and Rs 100 will be charged for home delivery service which will be available within 15 km of the shop concerned. Chhattisgarh Excise Minister Kawasi Lakhma on Saturday said in view of incidents of illegal sale of liquor and deaths after consumption of sanitisers and alcohol-based medicines as a substitute for liquor, the government was considering restarting the home delivery service of liquor.

Kawasi Lakhma said the lockdown is in force in the state for some time and liquor shops are shut. Police have been taking necessary action to thwart the illegal sale of liquor in Chhattisgarh from neighbouring states. "Besides, it's a big headache as a large number of people recently died in Bilaspur (after consuming an alcohol-based homoeopathy syrup) and a sad incident was also earlier reported in Raipur," Lakshmi said. Meanwhile, the BJP slammed the state government over its decision to allow home delivery of liquor.

Leader of Opposition Dharmalal Kaushik claimed, "The decision shows the state government has no concern for the health of citizens. Instead of focusing on arranging treatment facilities for COVID-19, it is giving priority to serving liquor."

COVID-19 situation in Chhattisgarh

As India continues to battle against the pandemic, Chhattisgarh so far has recorded over 8,42,356 positive cases, out of which, 7,01,116 have successfully recovered and 10,381 have died. As per the latest updates from MoHFW, in the past 24 hours, 12,239

new cases, 12,198 fresh recoveries and 223 deaths have been reported. Currently, the total number of active cases in the state is 1,30,859.

