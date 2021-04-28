JP Nadda Launches BJYM Helpline For COVID Patients; Offers Free Telemedicine Counselling

As India battles the second wave of COVID-19, BJP national president JP Nadda on Wednesday launched Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha's (BJYM) doctor helpline. The BJYM doctors helpline has been launched in order to assist people with COVID-19 consultation. Nadda stated that people across the country can call the helplines to get medical advice. Moreover, the helpline will also cater to people speaking other languages, in order to assist citizens across the country.

People from any part of the country can call the helplines to get medical advice. The helpline will cater to multiple languages to ensure we can assist citizens from across the country.



- Shri @JPNadda #BJYMDoctorHelpline pic.twitter.com/Y6gBRpGcJ4 — BJP (@BJP4India) April 28, 2021

Third phase of COVID-19 vaccination

Meanwhile, the registration of the third phase of vaccination is set to begin on Wednesday at 4 pm on CoWIN portal or through the Aarogya Setu app. The vaccination drive will be open for people above 18 years of age after the government decided to liberalize the vaccinations in the country. Earlier, vaccination was limited to people aged 45 years and above. In order to meet the growing demands and need for more vaccines, the Centre has asked the vaccine manufacturing companies to scale up their production with the help of national and international players. Moreover, it has also allowed them to supply 50 per cent of the produced doses to state and private hospitals directly. The states and the hospitals can procure the vaccines from manufacturers at the price declared by them. Currently, India is using two vaccines -Covishield and Covaxin.

India records 3.60 lakh fresh cases

India saw a record single-day rise of 3,60,960 coronavirus cases, which pushed the total tally to 1,79,97,267, while the death toll crossed two lakh following 3,293 fresh fatalities, according to Union health ministry data updated on Wednesday. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease is 1,48,17,371, while the case fatality rate stands at 1.12 per cent, the data updated at 8 am showed.

Image Credits: PTI/ANI