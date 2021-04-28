Last Updated:

JP Nadda Launches BJYM Helpline For COVID Patients; Offers Free Telemedicine Counselling

As India battles the second wave of COVID-19, BJP national president JP Nadda on Wednesday launched Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha's (BJYM) doctor helpline.

Written By
Shloak Prabhu
Image Credits: PTI/ANI 

Image Credits: PTI/ANI 


As India battles the second wave of COVID-19, BJP national president JP Nadda on Wednesday launched Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha's (BJYM) doctor helpline. The BJYM doctors helpline has been launched in order to assist people with COVID-19 consultation. Nadda stated that people across the country can call the helplines to get medical advice. Moreover, the helpline will also cater to people speaking other languages, in order to assist citizens across the country. 

Third phase of COVID-19 vaccination 

Meanwhile, the registration of the third phase of vaccination is set to begin on Wednesday at 4 pm on CoWIN portal or through the Aarogya Setu app. The vaccination drive will be open for people above 18 years of age after the government decided to liberalize the vaccinations in the country. Earlier, vaccination was limited to people aged 45 years and above. In order to meet the growing demands and need for more vaccines, the Centre has asked the vaccine manufacturing companies to scale up their production with the help of national and international players. Moreover, it has also allowed them to supply 50 per cent of the produced doses to state and private hospitals directly. The states and the hospitals can procure the vaccines from manufacturers at the price declared by them. Currently, India is using two vaccines -Covishield and Covaxin. 

READ | JP Nadda wraps up BJP's WB poll campaign with presser; confident of forming government

India records 3.60 lakh fresh cases

India saw a record single-day rise of 3,60,960 coronavirus cases, which pushed the total tally to 1,79,97,267, while the death toll crossed two lakh following 3,293 fresh fatalities, according to Union health ministry data updated on Wednesday. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease is 1,48,17,371, while the case fatality rate stands at 1.12 per cent, the data updated at 8 am showed. 

READ | BJP chief Nadda responds on EC's decision banning Election 2021 victory rallies amid COVID

Image Credits: PTI/ANI 

READ | Tejasvi Surya briefs on BJYM's telemedicine hotline; speaks on Karnataka's COVID situation

Dear Readers, Republic Bangla is now #LIVE with non-stop breaking news from West Bengal in the run-up to the crucial assembly elections. Tap here to watch.

First Published:
COMMENT