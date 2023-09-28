'Jungle, Mughal raj in Punjab': Congress seeks Guv's intervention in Sukhpal Khaira's case

Punjab Congress leaders on Thursday addressed a press conference after meeting Governor Banwarilal Purohit over the arrest of Congress MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira. Party state president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring stated that he along with the delegation has sought the Governor's intervention and slammed the Bhagwant Man-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for doing vendetta politics.

Addressing the media, Amarinder Singh Raja said that the party members have briefed the entire incident to the Punjab Governor which took place this morning with MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira.

"We told the Governor about everything that happened and how our MLA has been booked under a false case. Jungle Raj has begun in Punjab. How vendetta politics is being done by involving him in an 8-year-old case. The case has already been quashed by the Supreme Court against Sukhpal Singh Khaira yet a set-up was formed. I have seen for the first time, that a set-up was made and without summoning him a case was registered and Police came directly to catch him. They showcased as if they had arrested a big criminal. They had no warrant nor any member of Chandigarh police was present at the time of arrest. This seems like a Mughal raj where they are trying to silence people".

Congress state chief further asserted, "We can't be silent, We will fight till the end. Police should have stopped it and raised their voice as whatever was done was wrong. People know what the truth is. We hope that the Governor will take cognisance".

Congress leader and former Punjab minister Pargat Singh had stated that the party leaders will be holding a protest on Friday, September 29 in connection with the arrest. He said, "We are going to the Governor's House. Tomorrow we will proceed to Fazilka and this is not the right way to handle the current MLA. Today after meeting the Governor, we will go to Fazlika. We will protest against the arrest."

Khaira was arrested by Punjab Police earlier in the day after a team led by Superintendent of Police (SP) Manjeet Singh raided his Chandigarh residence around 6 am. The MLA's son went live on Facebook showing that a team of Punjab Police had reached his residence to apprehend the MLA. The clip shows Khaira arguing with the cops and asking them to show an arrest warrant. The police tell him that he is being arrested in the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act case.