'Justin Trudeau Commends India's Efforts To Hold Dialogue With Protesting Farmers': MEA

In a surprising change of stance over the farm laws, Canada Prime Minister Justin Trudeau praised the efforts of the Government of India for holding several rounds of discussions with agitating farmers over the agrarian laws.

Speaking of Trudeau's praises for Indian Government, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said on Friday, "You would have seen the readouts from both sides on the farmers protest, PM Trudeau commended efforts of India to choose the path of dialogue as befitting in democracy. He also acknowledges the responsibility of his government in providing protection to Indian personnel and premises in Canada," Anurag Srivastava, Spokesperson, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), told reporters.

Trudeau also assured security to Indian diplomatic missions and diplomats in Canada in the wake of separatists and pro-Khalistani elements reorganising their movements ever since the farmers' protests began.

Change of stance after conversation with PM Modi

This change of tone has seemingly come after Trudeau had a telephonic conversation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to speak over a range of issues including the farm laws and his request to India to supply COVID-19 vaccines to Canada.

The Canadian Prime Minister had earlier expressed support to the farmers' protests against the farm laws, which seemed to be a political move to garner the support of Sikhs who reside in Canada in large numbers.

Taking an opposing stand against the Government of India, Trudeau had said, "The situation is concerning and we are all very worried about family and friends. Canada will always be there to defend the right of peaceful protest."

His comments called for retaliation from Indian Government who termed his remarks as "unwarranted" for India's internal affairs while adding that it would damage India-Canada bilateral relations.

Trudeau faces criticism over procurement of vaccines

A few days ago, the Trudeau government was questioned over the delay in procuring COVID-19 vaccines and the Canadian opposition MPs had questioned the government if they reached out to India for vaccines, to which the government had no response. After the Trudeau's call on Thursday, PM Modi took to Twitter to assert that "India would do its best to supply COVID-19 vaccines sought by Canada"

"Expressing his appreciation, Prime Minister Trudeau said that if the world managed to conquer COVID-19, it would be significantly because of India's tremendous pharmaceutical capacity, and Prime Minister Modi's leadership in sharing this capacity with the world. Prime Minister thanked PM Trudeau for his sentiments," a press release from the PMO read.

