Indian Ambassadors’ Group Calls Out Canada's Vote-bank Politics Amid PM Trudeau's Meddling

Earlier this month, India summoned Canadian High Commissioner Nadir Patel, and told him that the comments made by Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and others in his cabinet on the farmers' protest in India constituted an "unacceptable interference" in the country's internal affairs, and these actions, if continued, will have a "seriously damaging" impact on the bilateral ties. Now, Indian Ambassadors' Group has written an open letter on vote bank politics in Canada slamming the politicians supporting the Khalistani and separatists' elements.

'Pakistani diplomats conspicuously participate in pro-Khalistani events'

According to the letter, unoften, bilateral political equations develop stress between India and Canada, due to the propensity of certain Canadian political parties and leaders to engage in vote bank politics. "It is well known that the separatist and violent Khalistani elements carry out anti-India activities, from the safety of the Canadian soil. They are also radicalising the Canadian youth with far-reaching consequences, which is being ignored at the altar of short-term political expediency," the letter said.

According to the Ambassadors' group, Khalistani elements in Canada control a number of prominent Gurudwaras which gives them access to substantial funds, some of which are allegedly diverted to the electoral campaign of political parties especially the Liberals. They regularly hold demonstrations, rallies and other events where anti-India slogans are raised and terrorists eulogized. Few Canadian politicians have qualms about attending such events which provide the oxygen of publicity to the separatists.

The letter also claimed that cooperation and coordination between the Khalistanis and Pakistani diplomatic posts have been taking place behind the scenes. "Pakistani 'diplomats' conspicuously participate in such pro-Khalistani events. Canadian authorities turn Nelson's eye," it asserted.

'Canadian PM's comments were uncalled for'

Terming Canada Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's comments on farmers' agitation "uncalled for, disconnected with ground realities and served merely to fan the flames," the letter stated that, "The irony is that Canada is one of the most strident critics of India's minimum support price (MSP) at the WTO, yet actuated by questionable motives suddenly opted to express concern and support for the farmers. That the Indian Government has, in good faith, been holding talks at Ministerial level with the representatives of agitating farmers, was conveniently ignored by Ottawa."

"Such blatant interference in India's internal affairs to appease a section of the Liberal party's voter base is completely unacceptable and cannot but cast a long shadow on bilateral relations. Such behaviour, against well-established diplomatic norms, is also bound to hurt Canada's own standing in the world. It further carries the risk of other nations repaying Canada in the same token," the letter by Vishnu Prakash, IFS Former High Commissioner to Canada said.

Here is the list of signatories of the letter:

