Jyotiraditya Scindia Launches first Direct Flight Between Shillong & Dibrugarh Under UDAN

On Tuesday, Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia launched the first direct flight between Shillong and Dibrugarh under the Government of India's Regional Connectivity Scheme - Ude Desh Ka Aam Naagrik (RCS-UDAN). "Shillong is a place of great culture, tradition, beauty, tradition and tranquillity. It is not only important for North-East India but India as a whole. Shillong has always been known as Scotland of East and attracts tourists from around the world. The government is committed to enhancing inter-state and intra-state connectivity in the North East. We want to bring tourists from all over India to the North-East," Scindia stated at the event.

Underlining the region's accomplishments in providing air travel services, he remarked, "In 2014, only 6 airports were operational in North East which has now risen to 15 airports in 2021. In July this year, there were only 1,341 passengers at the Shillong Airport, which increased to over 5,000 in September. I assure everyone that it is only the beginning. The government is committed to providing flight infrastructure, airport infrastructure and even helicopter services in the North-East."

Jyotiraditya Scindia inaugurates first direct flight on Shillong-Dibrugarh sector

During the UDAN-4 bidding procedure, Indigo Airlines was granted the Shillong - Dibrugarh route. The airline will use its ATR 72 aircraft, which has a seating capacity of 78 passengers. Under the UDAN system, airlines are given Viability Gap Funding (VGF) to keep fares affordable and accessible to the general public.

People were required to travel between Shillong and Dibrugarh over a 12-hour journey by road and train due to the lack of any direct means of transportation. Locals can now easily travel between the two cities by taking a 75-minute flight. The UDAN plan has so far operationalized 389 routes and 62 airports (including 5 heliports and 2 water aerodromes). The programme aims to build significant aerial connections in all of India's states and union territories that were previously unconnected, creating the groundwork for a new regional segment in the country's aviation market.

Chief Minister of Meghalaya Conrad Sangma, Prestone Tynsong, Deputy Chief Minister of Meghalaya, Dr Wanweiroy Kharlukhi, MP Rajya Sabha, Vincent H Pala, MP Lok Sabha, Dasakhiatbha Lamare, Minister of Transport and Public Works Department (Buildings), Sanbor Shullai, MLA were also present at the event.

With inputs from ANI

Image: PTI