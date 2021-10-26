Sachin Birla Joins BJP, Scindia Says 'capable Servant Who Was Suffering In Congress'

Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia welcomed the former Congress MLA Sachin Birla to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday and said that Birla is a capable public servant and was suffering due to the incompetence of Congress. He said, "I welcome him to the Bharatiya Janata Party. Birla has been a capable public servant and I have known him for a long while since he was struggling in Congress.”

Scindia's comments came after Birla joined the BJP at Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan's public rally in Bediya, Khargone on Sunday. He switched the parties ahead of the bypolls in Madhya Pradesh in three assembly segments of Prithvipur, Jobat and Raigaon along with one Lok Sabha seat, Khandwa on October 30. The counting of votes will occur on November 2 and the results will be declared on the same day. Earlier this month, former Madhya Pradesh MP Sulochana Rawat and her son Vishal Rawat joined the BJP after leaving the Congress party.

It is also important to remember that with Birla joining the BJP, he became the 27th Congress legislator to join the BJP since March 2020. At least 22 Congress MLAs have jumped ship, which was one of the biggest reasons for the dilution of the 15-month long Kamal Nath-led Congress government. After joining the BJP, Sachin Birla left some daunting remarks about the attitude of the Congress government. He hinted that the Congress-led government was incompetent and while talking about Congress leader Kamal Nath, Birla said that he had no time at all when issues of development were raised.

CM takes a dig at Congress

CM Chouhan said while talking about Birla, "I am sure that Birla will give his best contribution in the service of the people and progress of the state with full potential." He also criticised the Kamal Nath-led Congress, CM Chouhan said, "What could Sachin Birla have done in Congress, as Kamal Nath plays Twitter-Twitter and doesn't work on the ground? 'Kamal Nath ji, Sachin Birla is the son of this soil who can't be purchased by any power in the world. You destroyed the state by forming a government, but you don't have time for Sachin Birla."

(with ANI inputs)